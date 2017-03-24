Amtrak train derails at NY Penn Station: NJ Transit

NEW YORK — An Amtrak train derailed at New York’s Penn Station Friday morning, NJ Transit confirmed in a tweet.

“Rail service is suspended in and out NYPS due to a derailed Amtrak train in NYPS,” according to a tweet sent around 9:30 a.m.

One man claiming to be a passenger on an NJ Transit train tweeted that it collided with another train.

The incident “blew my window out and into me; thankfully everyone is okay.”

Images on social media appear to show the incident is minor, but officials have not confirmed additional information or if a NJ Transit train is in fact involved in the incident.

NJ Transit rail service has suspended.

My @NJTRANSIT train just collided with another oncoming train. Blew my window out and into me. Thankfully everyone is okay. pic.twitter.com/TsjS73j1Dn — Jordan Geary (@THEJordanGeary) March 24, 2017

