Amtrak train derails at NY Penn Station: NJ Transit

Posted 9:40 AM, March 24, 2017, by

NEW YORK — An Amtrak train derailed at New York’s Penn Station Friday morning, NJ Transit confirmed in a tweet.

“Rail service is suspended in and out NYPS due to a derailed Amtrak train in NYPS,” according to a tweet sent around 9:30 a.m.

One man claiming to be a passenger on an NJ Transit train tweeted that it collided with another train.

The incident “blew my window out and into me; thankfully everyone is okay.”

Images on social media appear to show the incident is minor, but officials have not confirmed additional information or if a NJ Transit train is in fact involved in the incident.

NJ Transit rail service has suspended.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.