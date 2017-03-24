Amtrak train derails at NY Penn Station: NJ Transit

NEW YORK — An Amtrak train derailed at New York’s Penn Station Friday morning, NJ Transit confirmed in a tweet.
“Rail service is suspended in and out NYPS due to a derailed Amtrak train in NYPS,” according to a tweet sent around 9:30 a.m.
One man claiming to be a passenger on an NJ Transit train tweeted that it collided with another train.
The incident “blew my window out and into me; thankfully everyone is okay.”
Images on social media appear to show the incident is minor, but officials have not confirmed additional information or if a NJ Transit train is in fact involved in the incident.
NJ Transit rail service has suspended.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.