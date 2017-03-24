Actor Andrew McCarthy discusses debut novel ‘Just Fly Away’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He’s known for some pretty iconic movies, but Andrew McCarthy has mastered more than just acting.

He not only directs, but he’s also a New York Times Best Selling Author and the editor at large for “National Geographic Traveler” magazine.

McCarthy stopped by PIX11 News to talk about his latest project, his debut novel titled “Just Fly Away,” now available on Amazon.

He also has some book signings in our area listed below, but for his list of appearances, check out www.andrewmccarthy.com

Local book signings:

Tuesday, March 28 at 7 p.m. at the Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 E. 17th St., NYC

Wednesday, March 29 at 7 p.m. at the Barnes & Noble, Eastchester, N.Y.

Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m. at Books & Greetings, Northvale, N.J.