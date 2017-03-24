A year later, Howard finds little transplant recipient doing great

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX, N.Y. — A 5-year-old in the Bronx has a new life ahead of her, thanks to kidney transplant.

We met Maria Campos last April when she was living in a small two-room apartment with her parents and little sister, Natalia. She was getting dialysis three times a week because a rare disease she was born with destroyed her kidneys.

At the time, we asked you for help. At least two dozen Help Me Howard viewers emailed to see if they might be matches for Maria. People can live just fine with one kidney and children can accept an adult kidney.

It turned out none of our viewers were suitable donors. But earlier this year, an organ donor passed away who happened to a match for her. She does have drugs to take and she is wearing a surgical mask for a while to protect her from germs. But otherwise, judging by the way Maria looked when I saw her last week, she’s doing great.

“The whole family is happy for my daughter because she got a new kidney, “her dad, Edgar said. “ It was a long time to get it but thanks God. We always trust that she’s gonna get it.”

“Now I can eat everything normal that my mom cooks me,” Maria told me. “And I don’t have to go to dialysis any more.”

No, you don’t sweetheart. No, you don’t.

There are tens of thousands of other people out there hoping for a kidney donor to give them a new life. You might be one of them. If you’d like more information on kidney donation, send an email to me at howardshelpers@pix11.com.

You could be the person someone’s been praying for.