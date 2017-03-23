Woman wrapped in a bedsheet found dead on the ground in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A woman wrapped in a bedsheet was found dead on the ground outside a home in Brooklyn Thursday, police said.

A passerby found the body shortly before 2 a.m. on Union Street near Troy Avenue, police said. That person called 911 and when first responders arrived, they pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The deceased’s name has not been released and her cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Police said a person of interest was taken into custody near the location where the woman was found. That man, identified only as being 32 years old, lives in the apartment where investigators believe the woman may have died. Police did not reveal that man’s address.