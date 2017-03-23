Woman sought in anti-Muslim attack in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMAICA Queens – A woman is wanted for a violent anti-Muslim attack on another woman in Queens earlier this month, police said.

It happened in the vicinity of Sutphin Blvd. and 109th Ave. in Jamaica on March 6th.

Cops say a female approached the 26-year-old victim and told allegedly her "you stink, you [expletive] Muslim" before punching her on the side of the neck. She then ran away northbound on Sutphin Blvd.

She is described as having brightly colored hair, last seen wearing a multi-colored jacket, a dark-colored shirt, dark-colored pants and boots.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.