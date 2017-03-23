Missing Bronx woman, 20, with autism found safe

Update:

Missing Bronx woman Amina Abdulla has bee found safe, police say.

Original story:

ALLERTON, The Bronx — Police are asking the public for help in locating a woman with autism who was reported missing from her Bronx home.

Amina Abdulla, 20, was last seen Thursday morning around 7:50 a.m. at her Bronx home on Cruger Avenue.

Police say the missing woman has autism and does not communicate.

She is described as 20 years old, approximately 5 feet tall, approximately 120 pounds. The woman was last seen wearing a black jacket, light blue jeans, a pink sweater, brown boots, and a black hijab.

