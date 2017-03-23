Watch live: April the giraffe moving ‘notably slower’ as she prepares to give birth

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe is slowing down as she gets closer to giving birth.

Zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park said Thursday April was moving slower while having breakfast.

They say her belly growth from last week to this week is “still mind blowing.” They estimate the calf is around 6-feet-tall and weights 150 pounds.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming April preparing to give birth on Feb. 23 on their YouTube account.

April’s daily activities have made her an internet sensation, bringing millions of people to their daily live stream. As of Thursday afternoon, more than 131,000 people were watching.

The zoo also posts daily video updates on their Facebook page about April.

When the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father Oliver.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months.

April’s online fame has helped bring attention to the declining population of giraffes.

According to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, giraffes are now listed as ‘vulnerable to extinction’ on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list. Animal Adventure Park will be donating $25,000 to the GCF after teaming up with Toys ‘R Us.