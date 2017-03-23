U-shaped skyscraper proposed for Manhattan to be ‘World’s Longest Building’

NEW YORK — New York City is a city of skyscrapers, and a U-shaped building might be joining the skyline.

A new proposal was unveiled Thursday for a curved, slender tower that would emphasize on length instead of height. Called “The Big Bend,” it would be located on 57th Street, also known as Billionaire’s Row for the luxury apartment buildings in the area.

“The Big Bend can become a modest architectural solution to the height limitations of Manhattan,” the design studio Oiio said on its website.

The proposal for the 4,000-feet-long building wouldn’t require buying much sky space and eliminate the height problem that often makes a property “a license for it to be expensive,” according to the studio.

“If we manage to bend our structure instead of bending the zoning rules of New York we would be able to create one of the most prestigious buildings in Manhattan,” the Oiio studio said.

It would be the “World’s Longest Building” if built.