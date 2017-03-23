Thousands of dogs searching for homes on National Puppy Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — As dogs everywhere get recognized for their enduring loyalty to their owners on this National Puppy Day, it's also important to remember the estimated 10,000 dogs that are still looking for forever homes in our city shelters.

Bideawee serves the New York City and Long Island area as a leading pet welfare organization, having placed adorable puppies into loving homes for over a century.

“I think any pet parent will tell you it’s a wonderful investment but it isn’t a knee jerk decision,” Melissa Treuman, director of brand communications for Bideawee told PIX11.

“We do a great job and we have a lot of luck finding people their perfect match.”

Skip, Scooter and Skittles are 3-month-old Lab mix siblings that will soon be up for grabs at Bideawee. According to Treuman, patience is a must for applicants.

Another rescue doing its part to find homes for New York’s most adorable is Brooklyn-based Mr. Bones & Co., a non-profit that focuses primarily on pit bull rehabilitation and re-homing.

“A lot of times the dog is the product of the environment they’re in and all it takes is consistency, time, training and love,” said Elli Frank, founder and co-executive director.

A recent success story for the Mr. Bones crew was that of 1-year-old puppy Tater Tot who was abandoned on New Years Eve on a street pole in Harlem.

He was found with a series of medical issues including a prolapsed rectum. After 3 major surgeries, he is the true definition of a survivor and he’s now looking for a home

specifically one that could accommodate his aggressive bathroom schedule.

“It’s a very easy clean – he’s a small dog and right now he’s going about once an hour so we’re looking for someone who’s home more than not and who doesn’t mind getting their hands dirty,” Frank explained.

Meantime, Mr. Bones & Co. is gearing up for its annual Rescue The Runway show where rescued pits walk the runway with their rescuers. The goal each and every year is to find the neglected a place they could call home forever.

It’s all going down on Saturday, May 18. For ticket information, visit their website.

For more information on all the dogs we featured, visit the Bideawee and Mr. Bones & Co. websites.