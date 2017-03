× School bus hits child, 11, in Brooklyn: police

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A school bus struck a child, injuring his leg, outside a Brooklyn school on Thursday, according to police.

The 11-year-old was hit near Rockaway and Hegeman avenues at 7:01 a.m., an NYPD spokesman said.

Google Maps shows the location it next to multiple schools.

The child’s condition is unknown, but his leg was injured, according to police.