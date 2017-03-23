Queens man charged in killing girlfriend’s dog by throwing off balcony during argument

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUSHING, Queens — A man was charged Thursday after he allegedly threw his ex-girlfriend's dog off the apartment balcony, launching her 40 feet into the air before she plunged to her death, police said.

Yuk Cheung, 35, of Fresh Meadow, Queens, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

Cheung allegedly got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend last Friday at an apartment on 40th Road in Flushing. The dispute was about who would take care of the 12-year-old pug, Queens District Attorney said.

At one point his ex-girlfriend, identified as Jennifer Chan, told Cheung he needs to find an pet-friendly apartment to house the dog, according to the DA. He allegedly responded she "would not have to worry about the dog anymore," then picked up the pug and tossed it off the balcony about 40 feet into the air.

The pug plunged seven floors — 70 feet — to her death. She hit the street, about six feet from the edge of the sidewalk.

Cheung went outside, picked up the dog and placed her in a box of ice and dumped her in a nearby garbage receptacle, the DA said.

Cheung initially told Chan that the dog had slipped, but said to detectives he tripped while making his way to the balcony. He allegedly changed his story again and said the dog "leaped out of his arms" and went through the metal railings.

He is scheduled to be back in court on April 4. If convicted, he faces two years in prison.