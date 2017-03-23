NJ program helps hundreds of teenagers get dresses, tuxes for prom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASBURY PARK, N.J. — Janasia and Esonni Hall are both 16-year-old girls, who are going to prom in just a few months.

But their parents are not excited about the expense.

"I know dresses are really really really expensive," said Esonni Hall.

Sherrice Lyles is a mother of four, now on a mission to help these young ladies get their dream dresses and hundreds of others.

"I always thought I could do something different. I thought why not start the dress driveway to help other girls that maybe struggling," said Lyles.

Lyles grew up in foster care herself, and understands the struggle.

What started off helping dozens of girls find their prom dresses from donations four years ago, has grown.

Now the event, called Wish Upon A Prom, has grown into an event that provides 800 dresses and now, they provide tuxes.

The Mayor of Asbury Park is a fan of the project.

"It's such a moment for these young ladies. It's typical Asbury Park stepping up to help our young ladies. I'm hoping all of New Jersey helps," said John Moore, the Mayor of Asbury Park.

Right now, organizers have 250 dresses. But they are still short about 600.

The giveaway is scheduled for May 18 and time is ticking.

Organizers also need shoes, accessories, and makeup, too.

"The exciting part is getting the dress. Getting my hair done and nails done. It's my first prom," said Janasia Hall.

If you want to give, visit http://charitykingsinc.yolasite.com.

If you have a story email Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.