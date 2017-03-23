Manhattan lawmaker: Free tampons at schools, jails and shelters

ALBANY, N.Y. — A lawmaker in New York says women and girls should be able to obtain free tampons and other feminine hygiene products at public schools, homeless shelters and correctional facilities.

Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal, a Manhattan Democrat, announced legislation Wednesday that she says will ensure poor women and girls have access to the basic health products.

Rosenthal was a leader in the successful fight last year to end the state sales tax on tampons, which she said was sexist and unfair, since other personal products like condoms or bandages were already tax free.

One of her new bills would create a pilot program to hand out free tampons to students at certain low-income schools. Others would require them to be available at homeless shelters and state and local jails and prisons.