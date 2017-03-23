Man sexually assaults toddler, stabs mother and 2nd woman before falling asleep in LI home: police

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island — A man has been arrested for sexually assaulted a 2-year-old and stabbing her mother, along with another unknown woman, before being found asleep at a Hempstead home, police said Thursday.

The overnight ordeal began around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when Tommy Vladim Alvarado-Ventura, 31, was at the residence he shared with his girlfriend.

The girlfriend’s two children, a 2-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy, were also in the home, and under the watch of another tenant while their mother was at work.

The 2-year-old was heard crying as Alvarado-Ventura left the residence around 12:30 a.m., police said. It is not clear if the sexual assault occurred within the previous hour.

Alvarado-Ventura then went to El Mariachi Loco bar, where he began arguing with a woman, 24, over the purchase of marijuana around 2:20 a.m., police said.

The woman left the bar, and Alvarado-Ventura followed her to the parking lot, where he punched, kicked and stabbed her multiple times, according to police.

Her lung collapsed due to injuries, and she was hospitalized.

Alvarado-Ventura fled the scene, and returned to the initial residence.

His girlfriend returned around 4:15 a.m. and saw that her daughter had suffered severe injuries.

Alvarado-Ventura and the mother began to argue, when he once again produced a knife and allegedly stabbed her multiple times.

“Despite her injuries, the victim was able to gather her children, leave the room and join the babysitter who resides in another area of the apartment,” police said.

Police were contacted, and upon arrival, discovered Alvarado-Ventura had fallen asleep.

He was arrested and charged with predatory sexual assault of a child, second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, third-degree possession of a weapon and third-degree assault, police said.

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

The mother and 2-year-old have been hospitalized, and are in unknown condition.