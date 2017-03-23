Man arrested in murder of woman found wrapped in a bedsheet on the ground in Crown Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman who was found wrapped in a bedsheet on the ground outside a home in Brooklyn Thursday, police said.

Barry James, 32, of Union Street, Brooklyn, is charged with murder, police said Thursday evening.

A passerby found the body of 70-year-old Joyce Spears, shortly before 2 a.m. on Union Street near Troy Avenue, police said. That person called 911 and when first responders arrived, they pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Police say James and the victim lived in the same apartment on Union Street.