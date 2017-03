Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn — One person was seriously injured in a fire at a Brighton Beach apartment Thursday, according to FDNY.

Firefighters were battling the blaze on Brightwater Circle, near Brighton First Road, as of 6 a.m., according to FDNY tweets.

“All hands” responded, FDNY said; AIR11 showed crews remained on scene an hour later.

The fire appeared to be contained to the basement area.

At least one person was seriously injured in the incident FDNY said.