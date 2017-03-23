Exotic African cat found roaming streets of Paterson, New Jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PATERSON, N.J. — A large cat native to African wetlands was found roaming the streets of Paterson, New Jersey Thursday.

The animal, a Savannah cat, was captured by Paterson’s Animal Control Officers and taken to Wildlife Freedom Incorporated in Wanaque, New Jersey.

“Apparently he's been loose for several days,” explained Dee Garbowski of Wildlife Freedom Inc. “It's got long legs and I'm sure that's a very quick animal.”

Garbowski believes the cat may have been a pet that either escaped or was abandoned.

Several people have come forward claiming the cat, but Garbowski says the owner will have to show documentation before the animal is returned.