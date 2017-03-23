Brooklyn man indicted for murder after allegedly chopping up wife’s body with saw

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn man has been charged with the February murder and dismemberment of his wife, whose remains have yet to be found.

Phillip Martin, 42, of Prospect-Lefferts Gardens, was arraigned Thursday in Brooklyn Supreme Court on one count of second-degree murder and one count of concealment of a human corpse.

According to the investigation, Martin told police that he killed his wife, Diana Rodriguez-Martin, 43, around his birthday on Jan. 14 and then kept the body in the living room for about a week.

He then dismembered the remains with a saw and removed the body parts with a laundry cart and garbage bags, dumping them in trash cans on the street, according to his statement.

Her remains have not yet been recovered.

Rodriguez-Martin's aunt, Alba Reyes, who normally texts or speaks with Rodriguez once a week, told police she has not seen or heard from her in seven weeks. Neighbors say police have been called to their home in the past for domestic violence.

Martin is expected back in court on May 4. He faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said, “The allegations against this defendant are truly disturbing and we are determined to hold him responsible for this barbaric murder.”

