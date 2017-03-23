She gave advice on how to live well and on a budget in bestseller "Rich B*tch." Now money expert Nicole Lapin is showing women how to take charge of their careers in her latest book "Boss B*tch." There's a 12 step plan to get folks on the right track--and not just at work, but also at home.
Bestselling author Nicole Lapin lays out a gives the ultimate career advice in book “Boss B*tch”
