Bestselling author Nicole Lapin lays out a gives the ultimate career advice in book "Boss B*tch"

She gave advice on how to live well and on a budget in bestseller "Rich B*tch."  Now money expert Nicole Lapin is showing women how to take charge of their careers in her latest book "Boss B*tch."  There's a 12 step plan to get folks on the right track--and not just at work, but also at home.