Wedding cake trends of 2017

The days of cookie cutter, one-size-fits-all weddings are a thing of the past. More and more, couples are showcasing their individual personality and style. From the location to the cake, there are so many alternatives to the traditional wedding. Alexis Swerdloff, editor of New York Weddings, and her team follow all of the trends and shared a few on the PIX11 Morning News.

And if you’re looking to learn about everything about planning a wedding from A to Z, check out the New York Weddings Event on March 28th. Tickets are $25/person. Also, look out for the spring 2017/summer 2017 New York Wedding on newsstands.

Featured Treats:

- Doughnut Wall by The Doughnut Project; $3.75/unit

- “Hudson Flower” Wedding Cheese Tower by Murray’s Cheese; $125 for 30-50 servings

- Seasonal Pie Plate by Butter & Scotch; $8/unit

- Cookie Shots by Dominique Ansel; ~$5.25/unit

- Ice Cream Cake (Large Sheet) by Carvel; $90 for 35-40 servings