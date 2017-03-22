Smiling mugshot of teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student goes viral

LOCKHART, Texas — A Texas teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a teenage student is gaining national attention for her alleged crime because of her booking photo in which she’s seen grinning from ear to ear.

Sarah Madden Fowlkes, 26, turned herself in this week after police issued a warrant for her arrest. She taught anatomy at Lockhart High School.

That’s where, police said, she engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old boy. The school district said the teacher has been suspended.

A tip from a school administrator led authorities to the boy with whom Fowlkes allegedly was in contact with, via messaging and in person.

Lockhart schools superintendent Susan Bohn emailed parents on Monday, notifying them of Fowlkes’ arrest and suspension, according to Fox32.

“Lockhart parents entrust their children to us every day, and it is something we do not take lightly. Student safety is the district’s most important priority,” Bohn said in a statement.

“As soon as we learned of the report, we acted swiftly to involve law enforcement and CPS to conduct a thorough investigation. The district does not and will not tolerate any improper communication or contact between a teacher and child.”

If convicted, Fowlkes may be required to register as a sex offender.