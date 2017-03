× Shawn Wayans returns to NYC, set to perform at Gotham Comedy Club

Actor, writer, producer and funnyman, Shawn Wayans, is celebrating a homecoming this weekend!

He’s headlining at the Gotham Comedy Club, not too far from where he grew up.

Shawn Wayans Gotham Comedy Club:

http://gothamcomedyclub.com/event.cfm?id=477105

Thursday, March 23rd – Sunday, March 26th

Tickets: $30

Call: 212-367-9000