Woman struck with bullet while sleeping in Queens home: NYPD

JAMAICA, Queens – Police released video of the shooter who fired a bullet through a Queens home, hitting a sleeping woman last Saturday.

It happened on Saturday 11 p.m. at a home in the vicinity of 171st Street and 105th Avenue, police said.

The victim, 27-year-old woman, while resting was shot once in her right leg. She was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

Surveillance video caught the gunman shooting toward the residence and ran away in an unknown direction. He was wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.