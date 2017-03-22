NYPD increases security at British Consulate, NYC sites following London attack

NEW YORK — The New York Police Department increased security patrol at the British Consulate and major NYC hubs following an attack near the British Parliament in London Wednesday.

“Long gun teams” have been deployed to New York’s British Consulate, New York City Hall and Grand Central Terminal as an extra precaution, NYPD Assistant Commissioner J. Peter Donald wrote on Twitter.

“Strategically-placed resources” have also been implemented throughout NYC.

The NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau said it was “monitoring the situation” in London. They said there are no incidents that link the London attack to the city at this moment.

A vehicle mowed down pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge, killing at least 2 pedestrians and an officer. At least 20 people have been injured, the head of counterterrorism at London’s Metropolitan Police said.

The attacker was killed at the scene.

Around the same time Wednesday, a knife-wielding attacker stabbed a police officer and was shot on the grounds outside Britain’s Parliament, sending the compound into lockdown.

Authorities said they are treating the attacks as a terrorist incident and a full counter-terrorism investigation was underway.