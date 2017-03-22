Man put in chokehold, robbed in Queens: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — Police on Wednesday released video of a man being put in a chokehold and robbed in Queens earlier this month.

The victim, 49, was approached from behind near Junction Boulevard and 34th Road, bordering Jackson Heights and North Corona, on March 6 around 3:31 a.m., police said.

The attacker placed his victim in a chokehold until he became unconscious, police said. He then stole the victim's wallet, watch and jewelry.

The victim suffered a laceration to the back of his head, but refused medical attention, according to police.

Police continue to search for the attacker. He is described as 25 to 30 years old, standing 5 foot 9 inches tall, with a medium build; last seen wearing sweat pants, a blue jacket and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).