Man in fatal midtown stabbing turns himself in: NYPD sources

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan – A man accused of fatally stabbed a 66-year-old a block away from an NYPD precinct has turned himself in, police sources say.

The NYPD says the man, 28, allegedly told police of his involvement in the killing. He is being questioned by police at this time.

The victim was stabbed multiple times following a dispute in front of 462 Ninth Ave. late Monday, police say, and then walked in the Midtown South Precinct bleeding profusely. He was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim was identified as Timothy Caughman, sources say.

Cops on Tuesday evening released video of the alleged suspect, who was seen donning business attire and running away from the scene.

No word on the charges yet.

PIX11's Anthony DiLorenzo contributed to this report.