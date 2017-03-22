Here’s what’s coming up on the PIX11 Morning News on Thursday, Mar. 23

Suki, Scott and the gang have you covered weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. Here’s a sneak peek at some of the stories that we’re working on tonight to bring you first thing in the morning.

Winter-like temps during the first week of spring

Tomorrow will be yet another brisk day. Dress accordingly!

Despite having ample sunshine, highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the lower 40s.

Good news though! A warm front will start to approach the region on Friday.

Southwesterly winds will allow temperatures to climb further toward 50 late on Saturday, making for a nice start to the weekend!

National Puppy Day

Puppies are cute… but bringing one home requires a lot of patience and preparation. In honor of National Puppy Day, we’ve got some furry guests coming on set tomorrow. They are looking for their forever home! Meet Kyla (top) and Tater Tot (bottom). Join us tomorrow morning to learn more about these sweet pups and how you can apply to take one home. Take charge of your career!

Are you happy with how work is going? Want to give yourself a new challenge??

Whether you’re the boss, or your own boss, we’ve got simple tools to help you succeed.

We’ll bring you a simple 12-step plan to take charge of your career.

—

