NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
THE PIX11 NEWSLETTER: GET THE LATEST UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Danielle Savre covers ‘Resident’ magazine, talks ‘Too Close To Home’

Posted 4:13 PM, March 22, 2017, by , Updated at 04:18PM, March 22, 2017

Not only is she the center of attention on the sexy drama “Too Close to Home,” but she can also be seen on the cult hit T@gged.  We’re talking about actress and rising star Danielle Savre.