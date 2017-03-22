Breast cancer doctor fatally struck by vehicle in New Jersey

ESSEX FELLS, N.J. — A doctor who specialized in breast care and providing women with complete and affordable service was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

Dr. Jan Huston-Pryor, 66, was hit in the 200 block of Devon Road in Essex Fells in New Jersey about 9:25 a.m., police said.

Huston-Pryor was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead about 15 minutes later.

The driver, who was not identified, remained at the scene. No charges were filed as of Tuesday morning, according to police.

Huston-Pryor is the medical director at HackensackUMC Mountainside and founder and director of Summit Breast Care, according to the hospital’s website.

“Trained as a general and vascular surgeon, she devoted her career to the diagnosis and treatment of breast disease. Known for her calm and compassionate manner, Dr. Huston is beloved by patients and respected by her peers as one of the region’s leading breast surgeons,” the website said.

The hospital released a statement on her death, who went by Jan Huston there, calling her a “beloved colleague and strong advocate for women’s health throughout the community.”

“Dr. Huston was kindhearted and enthusiastic, always bringing laughter and a smile to those around her,” the statement read.

“Dr. Huston, you will be greatly missed by your Mountainside friends and family, but you will never be forgotten.”