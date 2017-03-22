3 people shot within blocks from each other in Harlem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan – Three people were injured in two separate shootings about half hour apart from each other in Harlem Tuesday night, police said.

A man, 27, and woman, 19, were shot on the corner of 124th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard around 8 p.m. The male victim was struck in the foot and the woman was hit in the back, police said.

Then 30 minutes later, cops say a masked gunman shot a man, 32, in the groin on W. 119th Street. Police say this shooting is unrelated to the first.

All three were hospitalized for their injuries.

There have no arrests so far.