3 people shot within blocks from each other in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan – Three people were injured in two separate shootings about half hour apart from each other in Harlem Tuesday night, police said.
A man, 27, and woman, 19, were shot on the corner of 124th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard around 8 p.m. The male victim was struck in the foot and the woman was hit in the back, police said.
Then 30 minutes later, cops say a masked gunman shot a man, 32, in the groin on W. 119th Street. Police say this shooting is unrelated to the first.
All three were hospitalized for their injuries.
There have no arrests so far.