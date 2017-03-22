14 pounds of cocaine seized from picture frames at JFK Airport

JAMAICA, Queens — A picture may contain 1,000 words, but three picture frames held 14 pounds of cocaine.

Fabiola Guerrero Mendoza arrived at JFK Airport Monday from Mexico City, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

As CBP agents searched her bags, they found three wooden frames that “displayed an anomaly” while going through the X-ray machine.

Officials investigated three wooden picture frames, revealing a white powder that tested positive for cocaine.

Approximately 14 pounds of cocaine were found within the wood. A street value has not been determined because of the way the drugs were concealed in the frames.

“CBP Officers remain ever vigilant in protecting the United States from the distribution of these dangerous drugs, regardless of the concealment methods employed by these would-be smugglers,” said Leon Hayward, acting Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations.

Mendoza will be prosecuted by the Queens County District Court for narcotics smuggling charges.