Wyclef mistaken for a robber, handcuffed, singer says

LOS ANGELES — Wyclef was detained and handcuffed in Los Angeles when local law enforcement mistook him for a robber, the singer recounted in social media posts on Tuesday.

“Another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs,” Wyclef Jean stated in one of several posts.

Wyclef was detained because his vehicle and physical description, “down to the bandana,” matched that of a person being sought, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirms to PIX11 sister station KTLA.

He was not arrested or booked, and was released, a Sheriff’s Department sergeant tells the L.A.-based TV station.

Video posted by Wyclef shows him standing next to law enforcement vehicles with his hands behind his back, apparently in handcuffs.

In the video, the singer says he was coming from the studio and wearing a Haitian bandana when he was stopped and detained “for absolutely nothing.”

“I was asked by the police to Put my hands up. Then I was told do not move. I was instantly hand cuffed before being asked to identify myself,” Wyclef tweeted.

Wyclef says he was not told why he was handcuffed, and the deputies ignored him while he was “treated like a criminal until other police showed up and pointed out they had wrong person.”

LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs? pic.twitter.com/vjRfJUkooA — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

I am sure no father wants his sons or daughters to see him in Handcuffs especially if he is innocent. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

As some one who has law enforcers in my family, I was appalled by this behavior of the LAPD. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

In the social media posts, Wyclef says Los Angeles Police Department officers detained him. Officials have since said the incident involved the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, not LAPD.