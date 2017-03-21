Watch: April the giraffe could be ‘in the home stretch,’ zoo says

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — The wait continues Tuesday for April the giraffe to welcome her fourth calf into the world at an upstate New York zoo.

“We would like to think we are in the home stretch – but of course keep our opinions and thoughts to ourselves (as we have been wrong before),” Animal Adventure Park said in an update on Facebook.

The zoo began livestreaming from April’s pen in late February. It was initially believed that the calf was conceived in October 2015, prompting the start of the stream, but zoo officials later said it is possible the baby was conceived 17 to 34 days after that.

This is April’s fourth calf, and the first for her 5-year-old mate Oliver.

Some 130,000 viewers were watching the zoo’s official livestream of April’s pen Tuesday.

Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park in rural Harpursville, told The Associated Press the response to April’s pregnancy has been “overwhelming” for him and his four-member staff, who also care for about 200 other animals.

But Patch says the response on social media from people around the world has been a “resounding positive.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.