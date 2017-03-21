× That big chicken video isn’t a fake, but it is terrifying

Am I the only person wondering why this chicken is so damn big 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZIWmEL2h2w — LifesBook_Ceo (@LifesBook_Ceo) March 19, 2017

If you haven’t seen “The big chicken video,” find a comfortable place to sit, because nothing can prepare you for the moment this behemoth rolls out of his coop looking like the final boss in a video game.

That is a huge chicken! Planet Earth needs a whole episode dedicated to this dude.

His big chicken-ness did not go unnoticed by Twitter, where people spent most of the weekend being scared of him and debating whether or not he is actually just a large child in a chicken suit.

WAS ABT TO FALL ASLEEP BUT JUS REMEMBERED I LIVE ON THE SAME PLANET AS THAT HUGE CHICKEN N NOW IM SCARED — PUTHY PRINT (@princessg4y) March 20, 2017

A lot of people wanted it to be #FAKECHICKENNEWS, if only for their own mental health.

THIS IS NOT A CHICKEN. THIS A FULL GROWN, 42-YEAR-OLD MAN IN A CHICKEN SUIT. HE HAS A 401K AND A TIME SHARE IN THE POCONOS. I REBUKE THIS. https://t.co/EB8Buo1n9v — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) March 19, 2017

I'm gonna need someone to say that giant chicken video is fake, thanks — Emily white (@Emilywhite_c) March 20, 2017

As much as you may not want to admit you share the earth with this late-model dinosaur, it is definitely not fake. The rooster in question has all of the characteristics of a Brahma chicken, a large breed of chicken cultivated in the US.

For a while, at the turn of the 20th century, they were the most in-demand meat breed in the country. According to the Livestock Conservancy, some birds bulked up to 18+ pounds.

See, that was our biggest mistake. Each of these monsters could feed a whole family of four for like, a week, but we bred them too strong, too powerful. This chicken’s appearance is like the prologue of a poultry-related apocalypse novel.