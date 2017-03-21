Police want to talk to man who ‘fell’ into woman on train, grabbed her breasts

LOWER MANHATTAN — Police want to talk to a straphanger who, while riding a train during the morning rush, fell onto a woman and grabbed her breasts.

It happened at about 9 a.m. on Feb. 8 aboard a southbound No. 4 train, police said Monday.

NYPD said it was reported to them that the man “lost his balance,” fell onto the woman and grabbed her breasts. After the incident, the woman exited the train at the Bowling Green station. The man remained on the train.

Police want to speak with the man involved. They released a photo of him and described him as being between 40 and 45 years old, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA.