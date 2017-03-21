PIX11 Morning News celebrates National Nutrition Month

Chef Michael Kaplan, co-founder of the Two Forks, stopped by PIX11 Morning News to celebrate National Nutrition Month.

Kaplan showcased some dishes that maximize nutrient absorption:

Squash Goals Bowl: Squash Goals features organic pulled squash, which is high in potassium which helps maintain/build muscle

Pork & Pickles Bowl: Pulled pork, Korean chili sauce, brussels and kimchi slaw, spicy pickles, picked herb

Moo York Bowl: Pulled grass fed beef, horseradish chive sauce, roasted cabbage, parmesan and lemon slaw, spicy pickles

Hot Chick Bowl: Pulled organic chicken thigs, harissa buffalo sauce, carrot, celery root parsnip and blue cheese slaw, chili, picked herbs

showcasing healthy, clean dishes and talking about the best way to maximize nutrients in foods.

Two Forks restaurant

119 West 40th Street (between 6th Ave and Broadway)

New York City, NY

Instagram: @TWOFORKSNYC

SnapChat: TWOFORKSNYC

Facebook: facebook.com/TWOFORKSNYC

Website: Twoforksnyc.com