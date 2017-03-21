PIX11 announces 2017 Mets broadcast schedule

Play ball! The 18th consecutive New York Mets baseball season on PIX11 swings into action on Saturday, April 15 when the Mets face the Marlins for the first of 25 regular season broadcasts of Mets games airing in HD on PIX11. PIX11 will also air an SNY produced pre-game show prior to each regular season game on the station.

All games will be produced by SNY, with both home and away games available in HD. In addition, all New York Mets games broadcast on PIX will include SAP and Closed-Captioning.

SNY’s Ron Darling, Keith Hernandez and Gary Cohen will cover the action all-season long on PIX11. The award-winning production team headed by executive producer Curt Gowdy, Jr., senior coordinating producer Gregg Picker, and director Dan Barr, will also return for all SNY-produced Mets telecasts.

PIX11 has won three Emmy Awards for its live sports coverage of the Mets.

