NEW YORK — The gang from Paw Patrol stopped by the PIX 11 Morning News on Tuesday for a visit with Suki and Scott.

Ryder and Chase were on hand along with a handful of children to preview the "Paw Patrol Live!: Race to the Rescue Tour," which is set to make a visit to The Theatre at Madison Square Garden this Thursday through Sunday.

As you can see, it didn't take long for Chase to be "on the case!"