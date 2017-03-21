NYPD releases video of suspect in fatal midtown stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan – The NYPD has released a video and photo of the suspect accused of stabbing a man in midtown Monday night.

Police say the man, 66, bleeding from multiple stab wounds in his chest and back walked into the midtown south precinct around 11:30 p.m. where he collapsed.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the stabbing was a result of a dispute between the suspect and the victim near the southeast corner of West 36th Street and Ninth Avenue, though it's unclear why the pair fought and what sparked the violence.

The person of interest is described as a man with blonde hair; last seen wearing a black coat, brown shoes and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.