Mark Ruffalo, Danny Devito and Tony Shalhoub star in ‘The Price’ on Broadway

The Price stars Mark Ruffalo, Danny Devito,Tony Shalhoub and Jessica Hecht.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When the Great Depression cost his family their fortune, Victor Franz gave up his dream of an education to support his father. Three decades later, Victor has returned to his childhood home to sell the remainder of his parents’ estate. His wife, his estranged brother, and the wily furniture dealer hired to appraise their possessions all arrive with their own agendas, forcing Victor to confront a question, long-stifled, about the value of his sacrifice.