66-year-old man with stab wounds walks into NYPD precinct before succumbing to injuries

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan – A man who was stabbed walked into a midtown NYPD precinct before collapsing and succumbing to his injuries Monday night, police said.

Cops say a 66-year-old man entered the Midtown South precinct around 11:30 p.m. with stab wounds to the chest and back. He was then taken to a local hospital, where he perished.

Upon further investigation, police say the victim got into a confrontation with another man near the south east corner of West 36th Street and Ninth Avenue, police said.

Police say they’re still looking for the attacker. The investigation is ongoing.