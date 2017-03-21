NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
THE PIX11 NEWSLETTER: GET THE LATEST UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

66-year-old man with stab wounds walks into NYPD precinct before succumbing to injuries

Posted 3:26 AM, March 21, 2017, by and , Updated at 03:40AM, March 21, 2017

Cops say a 46-year-old man was stabbed to death on March 21, 2017. He walked into the Midtown South Precinct before succumbing to his injuries. ((PIX11)

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan – A man who was stabbed walked into a midtown NYPD precinct before collapsing and succumbing to his injuries Monday night, police said.

Cops say a 66-year-old man entered the Midtown South precinct around 11:30 p.m. with stab wounds to the chest and back. He was then taken to a local hospital, where he perished.

Upon further investigation, police say the victim got into a confrontation with another man near the south east corner of West 36th Street and Ninth Avenue, police said.

Police say they’re still looking for the attacker. The investigation is ongoing.