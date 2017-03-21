66-year-old man with stab wounds walks into NYPD precinct before succumbing to injuries

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan – A man who was stabbed walked into a midtown NYPD precinct before collapsing and succumbing to his injuries Monday night, police said.
Cops say a 66-year-old man entered the Midtown South precinct around 11:30 p.m. with stab wounds to the chest and back. He was then taken to a local hospital, where he perished.
Upon further investigation, police say the victim got into a confrontation with another man near the south east corner of West 36th Street and Ninth Avenue, police said.
Police say they’re still looking for the attacker. The investigation is ongoing.
40.753930 -73.994835