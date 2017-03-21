Man stalks woman into Queens apartment building, attacks her: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNNYSIDE, Queens — Police are looking for a man who stalked a woman into her Queens apartment building and attacked her overnight Sunday.

The woman, 28, was going into her apartment building near 43rd Avenue and 42nd Street about 12:30 a.m. when the man followed her in, police said.

The man pushed her against the wall of the lobby and placed his hand over her mouth to prevent her from screaming, according to police. He was seen on surveillance video holding her down for a new seconds before fleeing the building.

The woman was not injured and none of her belonging were stole, police said.

The man is described as being about 5 feet 5 inches tall, brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pants and black shoes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.