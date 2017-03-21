Man knocked unconscious, robbed in front of Bronx deli: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, The Bronx — Police are searching for two men accused of sucker punching a man and robbing him in the Bronx.

The victim, 57, walked out of the Deli Grocery Tobacco Shop on Feb. 23 just before 11 p.m. when the suspects approached him from behind.

One of the suspects allegedly punched him in the face, knocking him unconscious.

As the victim laid face down on the sidewalk, the second suspect allegedly removed his identification, debit card and $80 in cash.

EMS arrived at the scene and took the victim to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Police have released surveillance video showing the vicious attack along with video of the suspects inside the deli.

Police say they do not believe the incident is connected to the "knockout" game that plagued the nation in 2013. People played the "game" by targeting a random person and punching them in the face. In most cases, the victims were not robbed.