Man beats 25-year-old with tire iron at JFK baggage claim: police

QUEENS — A man is accused of beating another Bronx man with a tire iron at John F. Kennedy Airport’s baggage claim Monday morning.

Nathaneal Santana, 26, allegedly got into a physical altercation with the man in the airport’s Terminal 5 about 8 a.m., Port Authority police said.

He allegedly took a tire iron and assaulted the 25-year-old before jumping into his car and speeding off.

Police stopped him a short time later near North Conduit Avenue and 134th Place, just outside JFK airport. They found the tire iron used in the attack in his vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for cuts and bruises, according to police.

Santana was charged with second-degree assault, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and fleeing police.

Santana has had a history of arrests. He was arrested at least two times before and is scheduled to be back in court on April 11 for them, according to court documents. He also spent three years in Sing Sing Correctional Facility for selling drugs near a school.