Man arrested for allegedly throwing girlfriend’s dog from Queens balcony: NYPD

FLUSHING, Queens — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw his girlfriend's dog from a balcony in Queens during a dispute, according to the NYPD.

A cruel act involving man's best friend had blood boiling in Flushing Tuesday night.

"An animal. No home training," was one woman's reaction from after we informed her what happened in a building along 40th Road last Friday night.

The NYPD says a man took his girlfriend's dog while they were arguing and hurled it onto the street 70 feet below. The dog died from the fall.

Calvert Nurse says the barbaric act was not easy because the 7th floor is built into the building and does not directly oversee 40th Road.

"He actually had to throw it across the roof which is sad because that is cruelty to animals," Nurse said.

That is exactly what 35-year-old Yuk Cheung was arrested for at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the 109th precinct.

"I can't even fathom doing that. I can't imagine someone doing that," said Steven Ing who was in the neighborhood this evening along with his dog Remy. Ing used to work in the garage connected to the building, and according to him, the neighborhood is tranquil.

Melissa Cheng lives in the building where the crime was committed. Her reaction is what you would expect once she found out that the dog was thrown one floor above from where she lives, "This guy should be punished, really he should be punished."

The NYPD says Cheung has three prior arrests including one for assault.