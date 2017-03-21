Lottery opens for affordable housing in Gowanus with apartments from $833

GOWANUS, Brooklyn — A lottery for affordable housing for a building in Gowanus is now open, offering 54 studios to two-bedrooms priced from $833.

There are 54 units available at 363 Bond Street.

The lottery is open to tenants making between $29,897 and $54,360 depending on the apartment size and number of residents.

According to Curbed, tenants of the building will have access to amenities like a waterfront esplanade and interior courtyard. For a fee, residents also have access to barbecue grills, a swimming pool, a deck, and bike storage.

The 54 apartments include 20 studios renting for $833/month, 23 one-bedrooms for $895/month, and 11 two-bedrooms for $1,082/month.

The 268 market-rate apartments of 363 Bond have yet to rent, but they’ll probably mirror the pricing of apartments at 365 Bond, where studios start around $2,000/month. Apartments that are currently available at 365 Bond range from a studio seeking $2,363/month to a townhouse-style apartment seeking $6,457/month.

The lottery will be open through May 19.