Investigation underway into death of 1-year-old Staten Island girl

MIDLAND BEACH, Staten Island – Cops are investigating the death of a 1-year-old child after she was rushed to a hospital and died, police said.

The NYPD says they responded to a 911 call around 8 a.m. Monday at 176 Moreland St. Upon arrival, they found a 1-year-old Bianca Abdul unconscious and unresponsive, police said.

EMS responded and took her to Staten Island University North Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say no obvious trauma was detected. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.