Here’s what’s coming up on the PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday, Mar. 22

Suki, Scott and the gang have you covered weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. Here’s a sneak peek at some of the stories that we’re working on tonight to bring you first thing in the morning.

Winter-like temps during the first week of spring

Dress warmly tomorrow! It may be springtime, but temps will fall more in line with January.

Skies will become generally clear Tuesday night with temperatures yet again going down to sub-freezing levels across most of the region.

The wind will pick up on Wednesday as the core of the cold moves in.

Lisa Mateo will have your full forecast, bright and early tomorrow morning.

Shawn Wayans on set!

He’s one of the funniest actors in the business, having starred in box office hits “Little Man” and “White Chicks” — both of which he also co-wrote and co-executive produced.

And tomorrow, Shawn Wayans joins Suki and Scott to talk laughter, standup and much more!

Shawn Wayans will be performing at Gotham Comedy Club for several consecutive days later this March.

See his full lineup here: http://gothamcomedyclub.com

NY wedding tips for finding the perfect cake alternative

Who doesn’t want to save big on their wedding day?

As expenses continue to pile on — The Knot found that the average cost of a wedding in the U.S. is $32,641 — we’ve got a few ways to help you save.

We’ll bring you thrifty trends to cut costs on your big day including some cheaper (and possibly more delicious) alternatives for wedding cake.

Yum!

Meet supermodel Tyson Beckford!

Tyson Beckford is easily known to be one of the most successful male supermodels of all time.

Tomorrow, he joins us to talk about his new show, and you best believe we’ll have some fun Q/A for him while he’s on set.

Tyson Beckford will be performing in Chippendale’s Las Vegas show through May 24.

Tweet us @pix11news and let us know what questions you want us to ask him!

—

Join us tomorrow on the PIX11 Morning News from 5 to 9 a.m.

Then, talk to us on Facebook Live, every weekday morning at 9:15 a.m.