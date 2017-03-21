Help sought in identifying human remains found in Perth Amboy

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. – Police are seeking public’s assistance in identifying human remains found in New Jersey last summer.

State police discovered the human remains in Perth Amboy on August 12, 2016, authorities said. With the help of a state anthropologist, authorities were able to reconstruct the remains to establish a composite stretch, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NJ State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000, ext. 2554 or Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit 732-745-3300.