Students from the East Harlem Tutorial Program work alongside world-famous artist Manny Vega to paint a giant five-story mural celebrating diversity. One of EHTP's core values is courage, and this banner is an example of how they live their values across the whole community — parents, teachers and scholars. For more information, visit EHTP's website.
East Harlem students, artist Manny Vega create Build Love mural celebrating diversity
